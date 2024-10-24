Paytm Gets 'Buy' Upgrade From Citi After NPCI Regulatory Clearance

Paytm's parent company, One97 Communications Ltd., got a 'buy' upgrade from Citi Research after the National Payments Corp. of India gave the company regulatory clearance. The company also reported strong earnings.

Citi has also raise the target price to Rs 900 per share from the earlier Rs 440, implying a potential upside of 19%.

The company received approval from the NPCI to resume onboarding new users for its Unified Payments Interface service. This clearance removes a major roadblock to Paytm's growth recovery.

Citi's note suggests that Paytm's Monthly Transacting Users are expected to bottom out in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The company’s regulatory challenges, including Foreign Direct Investment compliance and Paytm Payments Bank Ltd. regulations, are largely resolved, the brokerage said.

In the second quarter, Paytm posted an adjusted Ebitda loss of Rs 180 crore, compared to Citi's estimate of a Rs 260 crore loss. This performance was bolstered by a sharp reduction in operating expenses, including a 24% year-on-year decline in employee costs (excluding stock options) and a 40% drop in marketing expenses.