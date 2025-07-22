Paytm Share Price Buzzing In Trade Ahead Of Q1 Results — Here's What To Expect

Shares of Paytm parent One97 Communications Ltd. surged over 2.5% on Tuesday, ahead of the company's June quarter earnings.

Paytm stock surged to an intraday high of Rs 1054, which amounted to a surge of more than 2.5%. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50, in contrast, remains flat, trading at marginal gains of 0.06%.

The shares of the payment aggregator platform have risen 2.16% on a year-to-date basis and 129% over the past 12 months.

This comes ahead of Paytm's first quarter earnings, which are set to be reported on Tuesday.