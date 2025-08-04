Paytm Bulk Deal: Alibaba Group's Antfin To Exit Via Rs 3,800-Crore Stake Sale

Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B V, an affiliate of Alibaba Group, will exit Paytm parent One97 Communications Ltd. by offloading stake worth Rs 3,800 crore via bulk deal on Tuesday, sources told NDTV Profit.

Antfin is looking to sell its entire stake of 5.84% at Rs 1,020 per share, which marks a 5.2% discount from the previous closing price of Rs 1,078.2.

Citigroup Global Market India Pvt. and Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt. are the bankers for the deal.

Antfin in May had offloaded 4% stake in the company for nearly Rs 2,065 crore in a block deal. Antfin owned 9.85% equity in Paytm as of March 2025, according to shareholding pattern data on the BSE.

However, after the deal in August its shares holding reduced to 5.84% holding, according to BSE.

In August 2023, the Chinese technology conglomerate divested a nearly 3.6% stake for Rs 2,037 crore.