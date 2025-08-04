Paytm Bulk Deal: Alibaba Group's Antfin To Exit Via Rs 3,800-Crore Stake Sale
Antfin is looking to sell its entire stake of 5.84% at Rs 1,020 per share, which marks a 5.2% discount from the previous closing price.
Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B V, an affiliate of Alibaba Group, will exit Paytm parent One97 Communications Ltd. by offloading stake worth Rs 3,800 crore via bulk deal on Tuesday, sources told NDTV Profit.
Antfin is looking to sell its entire stake of 5.84% at Rs 1,020 per share, which marks a 5.2% discount from the previous closing price of Rs 1,078.2.
Citigroup Global Market India Pvt. and Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt. are the bankers for the deal.
Antfin in May had offloaded 4% stake in the company for nearly Rs 2,065 crore in a block deal. Antfin owned 9.85% equity in Paytm as of March 2025, according to shareholding pattern data on the BSE.
However, after the deal in August its shares holding reduced to 5.84% holding, according to BSE.
In August 2023, the Chinese technology conglomerate divested a nearly 3.6% stake for Rs 2,037 crore.
Additionally, Chinese e-commerce major Alibaba group's firm in 2023 had transferred its 10.3% stake in One97 Communications to the fintech firm's founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.
It was after this that Sharma became the sole significant beneficial owner and operator of Paytm. However, despite this, Sharma continued to remain a non-promoter in the company.
The business update was shared after market hours. The stock settled 0.33% higher at Rs 1,079.9 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.64% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Paytm's shares have risen 104.59% in the last 12 months and 9.1% year-to-date.
Out of 19 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold' and four suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 1,101.67 implies an upside of 2.2%.