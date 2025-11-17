Paytm Block Deal: Elevation Capital To Sell Shares Worth Rs 1,640 Crore, Sources Say

Elevation Capital is looking to sell shares worth Rs 1,640 crore in Paytm parent One97 Communications Ltd. via block deals on Tuesday, according to sources privy to the development.

The firm will offer nearly 1.28 crore shares, or 2% equity, at Rs 1,281 apiece, at approximately 4% discount to Monday's closing price.

Elevation Capital owns over 15% stake via two affiliates Saif Partners India IV Ltd. and Saif III Mauritius Company Ltd., as per latest shareholding data on the BSE. The combined shareholding is valued at Rs 13,051 crore, as per the current market price.