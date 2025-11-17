Paytm Block Deal: Elevation Capital To Sell Shares Worth Rs 1,640 Crore, Sources Say
Elevation Capital is looking to sell shares worth Rs 1,640 crore in Paytm parent One97 Communications Ltd. via block deals on Tuesday, according to sources privy to the development.
The firm will offer nearly 1.28 crore shares, or 2% equity, at Rs 1,281 apiece, at approximately 4% discount to Monday's closing price.
Elevation Capital owns over 15% stake via two affiliates Saif Partners India IV Ltd. and Saif III Mauritius Company Ltd., as per latest shareholding data on the BSE. The combined shareholding is valued at Rs 13,051 crore, as per the current market price.
Paytm Q2 Earnings
Paytm 's net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 slumped 83% sequentially, dragged down by exceptional items.
The company reported a consolidated bottom line of Rs 21 crore, as against Rs 123 crore in the previous quarter.
The revenue for the quarter under review rose 7.5% to Rs 2,061 crore from Rs 1,918 crore in the first quarter.
The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation saw a massive jump of 95.8% to Rs 141 crore from Rs 72 crore, while Ebitda margin expanded to 6.8% from 3.8% in the last quarter.
Shares of One97 Communications closed 2.59% higher at Rs 1,332.90 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.4% rise in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has risen 70.03% in the last 12 months and risen 30.95% on a year-to-date basis.
Out of 19 analysts tracking the company, 11 have a 'buy' rating, six recommend 'hold', and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 5%.