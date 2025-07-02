Pavna Industries Announces First-Ever Stock Split

Pavna Industries Ltd.'s board of directors approved on Wednesday a proposal of it its first-ever stock split, according to an exchange filing.

The board considered and recommended a subdivision of one fully paid-up equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each into 10 equity shares of a face value of Re 1 each. The company is yet to announce the record date for the stock split, the filing stated.

A stock split is a corporate action where a company increases the number of outstanding shares by reducing the face value per share. This typically enhances liquidity as the stock price adjusts accordingly. While the number of shares increases, the total investment value remains unchanged.

To be eligible for a stock split, investors must hold shares as of the record date announced by the company. The record date determines who will receive additional shares post-split, based on the split ratio.