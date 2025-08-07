This BSE-Listed Small-Cap Stock Jumped 2,300%, Then Halved: Maiden Bonus Issue, Stock Split On The Cards

BSE-listed chemical stock Paushak Ltd. soared nearly 10% in Wednesday's trading session after the small-cap company informed the stock exchange in a filing that it will consider two maiden corporate actions in its board meeting next week. Shareholders of the chemical manufacturing company await the details of the same in the upcoming board meeting.

Paushak Ltd. is the country's largest phosgene-based specialty chemicals manufacturer serving pharmaceutical, agrochemical and performance industries. Paushak is part of the Alembic group of companies. Alembic Ltd is the oldest pharmaceutical company in India founded in 1907.