This BSE-Listed Small-Cap Stock Jumped 2,300%, Then Halved: Maiden Bonus Issue, Stock Split On The Cards
The stock has gained 8% in one week, 21.55% in one month, 36.6% in three months and is up 18.5% on a year-to-date basis.
BSE-listed chemical stock Paushak Ltd. soared nearly 10% in Wednesday's trading session after the small-cap company informed the stock exchange in a filing that it will consider two maiden corporate actions in its board meeting next week. Shareholders of the chemical manufacturing company await the details of the same in the upcoming board meeting.
Paushak Ltd. is the country's largest phosgene-based specialty chemicals manufacturer serving pharmaceutical, agrochemical and performance industries. Paushak is part of the Alembic group of companies. Alembic Ltd is the oldest pharmaceutical company in India founded in 1907.
BSE-Listed Paushak To Declare Bonus Issue, Stock Split
According to a regulatory filing by Paushak Ltd, the board will consider a bonus issue as well as a stock split during its board meeting on Monday, Aug 11. This will be the first instance of the company issuing a bonus share, as well as announcing a stock split for its shareholders. The record date for both the corporate actions is not yet disclosed by the company.
According to the stock exchange data, Paushak has earlier paid dividends to its shareholders, having paid Rs 50 per share across 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. The company also carried out a buyback of equity shares in 2018.
Paushak Share Price Today
Notably, shares of the BSE-listed small-cap chemical stock had jumped by almost 2,330% over a six-year period between 2016 and 2022. The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 12,400 on April 4, 2022.
However, since that all-time high, the stock has seen a decline of 55%. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 6,385 on August 26, 2024 and a 52-week low of Rs 3,765 on March 20, 2025. The stock has gained 8% in one week, 21.55% in one month, 36.6% in three months and is up 18.5% on a year-to-date basis.
The relative strength index was 61.36. According to BSE, the chemical manufacturing company commands a market cap of Rs 1,810.43 crore. At 1:00 pm, shares of Paushak traded 0.24% higher at Rs 5,874 apiece on the BSE. The 30-share BSE Sensex was last down 0.66% to 80,010.84.