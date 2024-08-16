Patel Engineering Snaps Two-Day Losing Streak After June Quarter Results

Patel Engineering Ltd. shares rallied more than 4% in morning trade on Friday, ending a two-day losing streak after Q1 results. Despite a drop in sales and operating profit, the company reported a double-digit growth in net profit in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

The company aims to focus more on the hydroelectric power segment for future growth.

Patel Engineering’s Managing Director, Kavita Shirvaikar, told NDTV Profit on Friday that the company is in the process of securing hydroelectric power projects worth nearly Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

“We now see a huge opportunity available in the sector that we operate in. Hydropower projects of around 38,000 megawatts are coming for bid in the near future which, in value terms, will be around Rs 1.5 lakh crore,” Shirvaikar told NDTV Profit.