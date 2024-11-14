Patel Engineering Share Price Extends Gains After Strong Second Quarter Performance

Shares of Patel Engineering Ltd. extended gains on Thursday following a strong second-quarter earnings, with nearly two times surge in its bottom line. The construction engineering company posted a 97% rise in its net profit to Rs 73 crore, as compared to Rs 37 crore for the same period last year.

The company recorded a revenue of Rs 1,174 crore, indicating a 15% surge for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2024, as against Rs 1,021 crore for the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was up 16% at Rs 161 crore for the July-September quarter, as compared to Rs 139 crore. Its margins expanded marginally to 13.7% from 13.6% in the year-ago period.

"Our performance in the second quarter highlights continued growth and operational efficiency, with revenue increasing by 14.98% and significant gains in profitability, despite it being a monsoon period," said Kavita Shirvaikar, managing director.