Patanjali Shares End Lower On Ex-Bonus Trading Day
Shares of Patanjali Foods Ltd. fell as much as 1.86% on Thursday while trading ex-bonus. The share price declined to a low of Rs 589.50 apiece on the NSE. The company is set to issue bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1.
This means two new fully paid-up equity share of face value of Rs 2 will be given for every one share held by the eligible shareholders.
"The company will inform the 'record date' for determining eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of bonus shares, in due course," the Baba Ramdev-co-founded company said in a stock exchange filing.
A bonus issue is the distribution of free shares to eligible shareholders. The share price adjusts in the ratio of the bonus allotment at the ex-date. However, this does not affect the overall value of holdings.
Patanjali Foods will credit the bonus shares on or before Sept.16, 2025.
The bonus issue was announced on July 17, 2025.
Patanjali Share Price Today
The scrip fell as much as 1.86% to Rs 589.50 apiece, the lowest level since Jan 28, 2021. It pared losses to close 0.45% lower at Rs 598 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.13% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.
The stock has fallen 37.46% in the last 12 months and 32.73% on a year-to-date basis.
All five analysts tracking Patanjali Foods have a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price target of Rs 675.53 implies a potential upside of 12.3%