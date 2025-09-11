Patanjali Shares End Lower On Ex-Bonus Trading Day

Shares of Patanjali Foods Ltd. fell as much as 1.86% on Thursday while trading ex-bonus. The share price declined to a low of Rs 589.50 apiece on the NSE. The company is set to issue bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1.

This means two new fully paid-up equity share of face value of Rs 2 will be given for every one share held by the eligible shareholders.

"The company will inform the 'record date' for determining eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of bonus shares, in due course," the Baba Ramdev-co-founded company said in a stock exchange filing.

A bonus issue is the distribution of free shares to eligible shareholders. The share price adjusts in the ratio of the bonus allotment at the ex-date. However, this does not affect the overall value of holdings.

Patanjali Foods will credit the bonus shares on or before Sept.16, 2025.

The bonus issue was announced on July 17, 2025.