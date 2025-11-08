Patanjali Foods Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 1.75 Per Share — Check Record Date, Other Details
Based on data from BSE's shareholding patterns, Patanjali will disburse close to Rs 59.36 crore as payment of the interim dividend.
Patanjali Foods Ltd. has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.75 per equity share with face value of Rs 2 each, as per an exchange filing on Saturday.
The company has set the record date as Nov. 13, 2025, as the record date for ascertaining the eligible shareholders for the payment of the said interim dividend.
The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (Nov. 13 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment.
The filing further stated that the company will disburse the interim dividend by or on Dec. 07.
Based on data from BSE's shareholding patterns, Patanjali will disburse close to Rs 59.36 crore as payment of the interim dividend.
Patanjali Foods Q2
Patanjali Foods Ltd. reported a 67% year-on-year advance in its net profit for the second quarter of FY26.
The FMCG company reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 516.69 crore for quarter ended September, compared to Rs 308.58 crore in the year-ago period.
On the other hand, Patanjali Food's revenue went up 20.9% to Rs 9,798.80 crore against Rs 8,101.56 crore in the same quarter last year.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation also increased 19% to Rs 552.05 crore from Rs 462.25 crore, while margin contracted to 5.6% from 5.7%.
Patanjali Share Price
The shares of Patanjali closed 1.03% higher at Rs 578.90 apiece on the NSE on Friday, compared to a 0.07% decline in the benchmark Nifty index. During the day the scrip went as high as 1.22%.
The stock has fallen 2.54% year-to-date while it has declined 8.63% in the last 12 months.