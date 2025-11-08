Patanjali Foods Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 1.75 Per Share — Check Record Date, Other Details

Patanjali Foods Ltd. has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.75 per equity share with face value of Rs 2 each, as per an exchange filing on Saturday.

The company has set the record date as Nov. 13, 2025, as the record date for ascertaining the eligible shareholders for the payment of the said interim dividend.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (Nov. 13 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment.

The filing further stated that the company will disburse the interim dividend by or on Dec. 07.

Based on data from BSE's shareholding patterns, Patanjali will disburse close to Rs 59.36 crore as payment of the interim dividend.