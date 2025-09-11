Patanjali Foods Bonus Issue: When Free Shares Hit Your Demat Account
Patanjali Foods will issue two new fully paid-up equity share with a face value of Rs 2 for every one share held by eligible shareholders.
Patanjali Foods Ltd. shares traded ex-record date on Thursday for its maiden bonus issue. Investors who owned shares as of Sept. 11 are eligible to receive the free shares.
The company will credit the bonus shares on or before Sept. 16, as per a previous regulatory filing. The bonus shares will be open for trade from the next session, i.e., Sept. 17.
The board recommended the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1 in July. This means two new fully paid-up equity share with a face value of Rs 2 will be given for every one share held by eligible shareholders.
The company will issue 72,50,12,628 bonus equity shares. Patanjali Foods' post-bonus issue paid-up share capital will rise to 1,08,75,18,942 equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each, aggregating Rs 217.5 crore.
Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, investors must buy the shares at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible. This means that purchases made on the record date itself will not reflect in the demat account in time to be eligible for the bonus shares.
A bonus issue is the distribution of free shares to eligible shareholders. The share price falls in the ratio of the bonus allotment at the ex-date. However, this does not affect the overall value of holdings.
The promoter shareholding in Patanjali Foods is 68.83% as of June. Foreign institutions own a 13% stake, with a significant holding by Rajiv Jain-backed global investment firm GQG Partners. Over two lakh retail investors holding nominal share capital up to Rs 2 lakh have a combined equity stake of 2.62%, according to BSE shareholding data.
The stock has fallen 37% in the last 12 months and 32% on a year-to-date basis.
All five analysts tracking Patanjali Foods have a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of the 12-month analyst price target of Rs 675.53 implies a potential upside of 14%.