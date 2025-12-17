Park Medi World Shares Debut At 2% Discount On D-Street

Shares of Park Medi World Ltd. listed at a discount on the National Stock Exchange, at a 1.98% dip from their IPO price of Rs 162. The company's stock debuted at Rs 158.80 apiece on the stock exchange. On the BSE, shares listed at Rs 160 apiece, marking a 1.23% dip.

The Park Medi World IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 920 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 4.75 crore shares, valued at Rs 770 crore, and an OFS portion of 93 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 150 crore. The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 154 to Rs 162 per share.

Park Medi World is the second-largest private hospital chain in North India by bed capacity, according to its website. It runs 13 multi-super speciality hospitals in North India under the “Park” brand, with a total of 3,000 beds.