Park Medi World Raises Rs 276 Crore from Anchor Investors Ahead of Rs 920-Crore IPO

Hospital chain operator Park Medi World, which runs facilities under the Park brand, has secured Rs 276 crore from anchor investors a day before its initial public offering opens for subscription. The company allotted 1.70 crore shares at Rs 162 apiece to 23 institutional investors, according to a BSE circular.

Major anchor investors include Kotak Mutual Fund, Allianz Global Investors Fund, Taurus MF, Reliance General Insurance Company, and Societe Generale.

The Gurugram-based company’s Rs 920-crore IPO will open on December 10 and close on December 12, with a price band of Rs 154 to Rs 162 per share, valuing the hospital chain at roughly Rs 7,000 crore. The issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 770 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of Rs 150 crore by promoter Ajit Gupta.