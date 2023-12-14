NDTV ProfitMarketsParas Defence To Form New Subsidiary
Paras Defence To Form New Subsidiary

Paras Defence will hold 70% of the equity shares in the proposed subsidiary.

14 Dec 2023, 10:06 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Akash rocket missile, co-developed by Paras Defence. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
The Akash rocket missile, co-developed by Paras Defence. (Source: Company website)

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd.'s board of directors have approved the incorporation of a subsidiary that will develop thermal products for aviation, defence and space, and allied industries.

Mechtech Thermal Pvt. will use advanced nano technology, power metallurgy, diffusion-bonding techniques to optimise the space and weight to meet the advanced thermal solutions, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Capital 

The proposed authorised and paid-up capital of the subsidiary will stand at Rs 10 lakh and will be divided into 1 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each.

Paras Defence will hold 70% of the equity shares in the proposed subsidiary and will subscribe to 70,000 equity shares for cash consideration of Rs 7 lakh.

Company Performance

In the second quarter, Paras Defence's net profit grew 7.7% to Rs 8.8 crore, while revenue rose 10% to Rs 61.3 crore. Ebitda increased 10% as it maintained its margin on a yearly basis.

The company considers space programmes, quantum technology and airborne electro-optical/infrared systems as future opportunity areas of growth.

Shares of the company have rallied 32% in the past month and 17% in the past year. The stock was trading 1.15% higher at Rs 739.15 apiece on the NSE compared to a 1.17% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 9.55 a.m.

