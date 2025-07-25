Paras Defence Declares Record Date For For Final Dividend — Check Here

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. on Friday announced Aug. 8 as the record date for its final divided for fiscal year 2024-25. The dividend is of Rs 0.50 apiece and for the face value of Rs 5 each, according to an exchange filing from the company.

The record date is for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for the payout of the final dividend.

"The final dividend will be paid (subject to deduction of tax at source) to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of annual general meeting to those members/ beneficial owners whose names appear in the register of members/ depository records," the filing said.