Pain For Small Caps Likely As Large Caps Rebound, Says Marcellus' Saurabh Mukherjea

A correction was expected for overvalued Indian stocks and volatility for small caps in particular will likely persist in the coming months, according to Saurabh Mukherjea of Marcellus Investment Managers.

"The fundamental support for small-caps is not there," Mukherjea told NDTV Profit. "I think small-cap valuations correcting over a twelve month period is highly likely."

Small-cap companies have been struggling to make profits for a long time, and it's because bigger companies are becoming more dominant as the country grows, taking away their share, he said.

The Nifty 50 was trading flat on Thursday after it dropped the most in 10 months on Wednesday, retreating from all-time highs. The decline was largely attributed to profit-booking after a record-setting burst fuelled by state election results and U.S. Federal Reserve's signal to pivot next year.

India's benchmark Sensex has risen nearly 16% so far this year and the boarder markets outperformed.

"In situations where there is overvaluation, whether it's in the kind of stocks investors prefer, or in numerous low-quality small-caps, a correction is bound to happen," Mukherjea said.