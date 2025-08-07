Business NewsMarketsPage Industries Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 150 — Check Record Date, Other Details
Page Industries Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 150 — Check Record Date, Other Details

The record date for Page Industries' dividend has been set as Aug. 13, as per an exchange filing.

Page Industries announced an interim dividend of Rs 150 per share. (Dividend. Photo: Canva stock)

Page Industries Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of Rs 150 following its quarterly results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, according to an exchange filing.

"We further inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today (i.e., 7 August 2025) has declared 1st Interim Dividend 2025-26 of Rs.150/- per equity share," the filing stated.

The company also informed that this is the first interim dividend for the current financial year. Record date to determine who is eligible to receive the dividend has been set as Aug. 13, as per the filing, and, "the date fixed for payment of dividend is on or before 5 September 2025."

In total, the company will be disbursing an amount of around Rs 167 crore to its shareholders.

Page Industries reported a rise of 21% in its consolidated bottom-line. It reported a profit of Rs 200 crore against Rs 165 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue also went up 3%.

Page Industries Q1 Highlights (Cons, YoY)

  • Revenue up  3.1% to Rs 1,316 crore versus Rs 1,277 crore

  • Ebitda up  20.6% to Rs 293 crore versus Rs 243 crore

  • Margin at 22.3% versus 19.0%

  • Net profit up 21.2% to Rs 200 crore versus Rs 165 crore

Shares of Page Industries were trading 0.78% lower at Rs 45,940 apiece on the NSE at 3:15 pm, as against 0.12% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.

