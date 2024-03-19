Page Industries: Bull Vs Bear Case

Two of the top international research firms have contrasting views on Page Industries Ltd.

UBS has initiated coverage with a 'buy' rating on the manufacture, distribution, and marketing of the Jockey brand in India, citing double-digit revenue growth in the medium-term.

"We do not see major downside risk from the current level as demand and inventory have started to improve," the research firm said in a March 15 note. UBS has a target price of Rs 44,000, implying an upside of 28.67%.

Citi Research has maintained a 'sell' rating on the stock as it expects demand momentum to remain subdued (volume decline is relatively higher in athleisurewear compared to innerwear).

Citi has set a target price of Rs 33,800 apiece, implying a downside of 2.58%.