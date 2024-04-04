PAG-Backed Indian Asset Manager Eyes Mideast For $400 Million

Nuvama launched its asset management business in 2021 after its split with shadow lender Edelweiss Financial Services. Kapoor expects the firm’s assets under management to grow to 200 billion rupees in the next 12 to 18 months, up from 70 billion rupees. Nuvama also plans to add another 10 to 15 people across various strategies to its team of 75 over the next few months.