Over Rs 2-Lakh-Crore Investor Wealth Wiped Out As Nifty Enters Correction Zone: Market Wrap

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex extended losses to the fifth straight session on Wednesday as HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. share prices dragged.

The Nifty 50 ended at over four–month low for the second session in a row. The market–cap of Nifty 50 companies fell Rs 2.5 lakh crore to Rs 188.07 lakh crore as the index entered correction zone. The benchmark large–cap gauge declined over 10% from its life high of 26,277.35.

The Nifty ended 324.40 points or 1.36% down at 23,559.05, the lowest level since June 24. The Sensex closed 984.23 points or 1.25% lower at 77,690.95, the lowest since June 24.

During the last leg of the trade, the Nifty 50 declined as much as 1.57% to 23,509.60, and the Sensex plunged 1.45% to 77,533.30.

The Nifty Bank declined as much as 2.45% during the day to 49,904.40, the lowest since Aug. 16. The index ended 2.09% down at 50,088.35.

The Nifty Metal declined 3.04% during the day to 8,802.20, the lowest since Aug. 14. The index closed 2.66% down at 8,836.75.