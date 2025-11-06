The Curious Case Of Oswal Overseas: Zero Revenue, Rs 1.99-Crore Loss And A 2,426% Stock Surge

In Bareilly's sugar belt, a company that once bought cane from farmers is now under auction orders for unpaid dues. Yet, even as production remains halted, Oswal Overseas Ltd.'s share price has risen 2,426% since March, turning a small sugar producer into one of the year's most actively traded penny stocks.

The Delhi-headquartered firm reported zero revenue and a Rs 1.99-crore loss for the July–September quarter of FY26. Its shares, which traded at Rs 5.39 on March 27, rose 204% between July and September — the same quarter in which it posted no income—and have climbed another 61% since October. The company now commands a market capitalisation of about Rs 176 crore.

Company filings with the BSE between September and October show signs of financial stress. Oswal Overseas has reported insolvency proceedings, state-led auctions, bank defaults and senior management exits, with no statement of operational recovery. The company, the BSE and the Securities and Exchange Board of India have been contacted to confirm whether the stock is under regulatory surveillance. Responses are awaited.