Osel Devices Shares List At 23.78% Premium Over Issue Price

Shares of Osel Devices Ltd. debuted on the National Stock Exchange at a premium of over 23.7% over the issue price. The stock listed at Rs 198.05 apiece on NSE SME, against the upper IPO price band of Rs 160 per share.

This means investors who bought one lot of the IPO would have made a profit of Rs 30,440 against an investment of Rs 1,28,000.