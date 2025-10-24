Orkla India IPO: MTR Parent Prioritises Dividend Over Growth Capital

Just days before its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), MTR Foods’ parent company, Orkla India Ltd., distributed a hefty Rs 600-crore dividend for fiscal 2025 — its first-ever dividend payout in 17 years and one that exceeds the company’s annual profits for any previous year.

According to the company’s prospectus, foreign promoter Orkla Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, which holds a 90% stake in Orkla India, received Rs 540 crore from this distribution. The remaining two promoters — Navas Meeran and Feroz Meeran, who each own a 5% stake — pocketed about Rs 30 crore apiece.