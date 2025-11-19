Orkla India Bets On Eastern's Brand Strength To Fuel Export Growth, Says CEO Sanjay Sharma

Orkla India is aggressively building its international footprint, primarily through its acquisitions of MTR and Eastern. The company is actively working to "merge the international segments of these companies too" to streamline operations.

Sharma affirmed, "As of now, we are the largest branded spice exporter for the last 24 years." He noted that 70% of exports stem from the Middle East, driven by the strong brand equity of Eastern, where "Every household has a Malayalee there, making it a strong brand there."

While demand in the US, which contributes only 3% of exports is softening, Sharma currently sees "no tariff impact."