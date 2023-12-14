ADVERTISEMENT
Oriental Rail Infra Shares Locked In Upper Circuit As Unit Gets Rs 485 Crore Order
The stock rose as much as 4.99% to Rs 167.3 apiece on the BSE.
Shares of Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd. were locked in the upper circuit of 5% on Thursday after its subsidiary received an order worth Rs 485 crore from the Indian Railways.Oriental Foundry Pvt. will manufacture and supply 1,200 BOXNS wagons. The order is expected to be executed by Dec. 31, 2025, according to an exchange filing.
Oriental Rail's stock rose as much as 4.99% to Rs 167.3 apiece on the BSE compared to a 1.29% advance in the benchmark Sensex as of 3.06 p.m. The share price has risen 119.12% on a year-to-date basis.
