Oracle Financial Services Share Price Extends Gain Despite Clarification On No Direct Link To Parent's Results

Oracle Financial Services share price extended gains for the second consecutive trading session even after the company clarified that the earnings of its parent company—Oracle Corp—have no material impact on the company's business.

The stock rose over 3% during the trade on Tuesday. The scrip had advanced 10% on Wednesday.

The rally came after parent Oracle's highly optimistic guidance on the cloud infrastructure business, even after the company missed street expectations.

The Q1 results and guidance led to Oracle Corp's shares rising as much as 35% on Wednesday, briefly making chairperson Larry Ellison the richest man in the world in the process.