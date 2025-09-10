Oracle Fin Services Rise Most In Four Months Due To This Key Trigger

Shares of Oracle Financial Services Ltd. rose over 8% during early trade on Wednesday, the sharpest jump in four months. The stock reached an intraday high of Rs 9,137.

The surge comes after Oracle Corp., the Indian company’s US-based parent, delivered upbeat commentary and robust growth in its global cloud infrastructure business.

Oracle's recent quarterly update highlighted a significant jump in bookings, driven by deals with four multi-billion dollar contracts, which includes flagship deals with Nvidia, OpenAI and TikTok.

The parent company further said that its new cloud bookings soared to $455 billion, with the expectation that the cloud business will grow at a rate of 77% this year and increase eightfold over the next five years.