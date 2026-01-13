Two-Wheeler Stocks: Which Is The Best Bet Yet?

Barring Bajaj, the other three have seen brisk upward price actions. Hero has seen the max movements, falling around 45% into the March 2025 low and recovering 90% since then. Bajaj, on the other hand, has also fallen 40% into March 2025 low but has so far managed to recover just 28% from that low. Evidently, bulls are slow to react when it comes to Bajaj Auto.

The moves on the charts, barring Bajaj, look to be Impulses while that on Bajaj smacks of one being a corrective. This is a discouraging discovery for those that are building bullish cases for Bajaj.

While the Q2 results for Bajaj did show some good turnaround, the others were no slouch either. The market seems happy to give the highest valuation for TVS, perhaps since they have topped in the eV category as well, while also making strides in the 3W segment. But at 68x PE, it does seem difficult to justify new buys in TVS at the moment. Eicher’s valuations (40x) appear more attractive and the price action too is quite robust. So between the two, I would rather choose Eicher if I have to.

In the very short term, Hero has already signalled a short-term high, but Bajaj seems to be still in a mood to continue its rally. Perhaps the possibility that it has room to play catch up with the other three may be inviting some punting action into the stock. Such a pullback may have a possible target zone till around 10,000 levels or so, leaving some 5% to the upside (or a bit more if market trends are supportive) and, therefore, it seems only like a tradable bet among the two-wheeler stocks.

Some profit taking appears to be emerging in TVS and Hero but no evidence of that seen as yet in Eicher, which continues to power its way higher. Thus, Eicher seems to be the best bet yet among the lot.