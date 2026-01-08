OPEC Held Supply Flat Last Month As Venezuela Output Fell, Survey Shows

OPEC’s crude production held steady in December as a slump in Venezuela’s output to the lowest in two years was offset by increases in Iraq and some other members, a Bloomberg survey showed.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries pumped an average of just over 29 million barrels a day, little changed from the previous month, according to the survey.

Venezuelan output declined by about 14% to 830,000 barrels a day as the US blocked and seized tankers as part of a strategy to pressure the country’s leadership.

Supplies increased from Iraq and a few other nations as they pressed on with the last in a series of collective increases before a planned pause in the first quarter of this year. The alliance, led by Saudi Arabia, aims to keep output steady through the end of March while global oil markets confront a surplus.

World markets have been buffeted this week after President Donald Trump’s administration captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, and said it would assume control of the OPEC member’s oil exports indefinitely.

While Trump has said that US oil companies will invest billions of dollars to rebuild Venezuela’s crumbling energy infrastructure, the nation’s situation in the short term remains precarious. Last month, Caracas was forced to shutter wells at the oil-rich Orinoco Belt amid the American blockade.