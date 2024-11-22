Onyx Biotec Shares List At Over 10% Discount To IPO Price On NSE SME

The initial share sale opened for subscription on Nov. 13, and closed on Nov. 18, after a three-day bidding period in between stock market holidays.

Onyx Biotec IPO saw a strong response from investors, with a mega demand from non-institutional investors.

The issue was subscribed 198 times during the three-day bidding period. The NSE SME issue was booked 603 times in the non-institutional investors’ category. Retail investors subscribed their portion over 118 times, while qualified institutional buyers subscribed their quota by 32.49 times.

The public offer comprised an entirely fresh issue of 48.1 lakh shares worth Rs 29.34 crore.

Onyx Biotec IPO price band was fixed between Rs 58 to Rs 61 per share.

Share allotment for bidders was finalised on Nov. 18. Mas Services Ltd. was the registrar for the issue. Horizon Management Pvt. was its book running lead manager, while Giriraj Stock Broking was the market maker.