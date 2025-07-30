Jane Street Fallout: Exchanges Not Monitoring Other High Frequency Trading Firms

Indian stock exchanges are not currently monitoring any foreign high-frequency trading (HFT) firms other than Jane Street, people in the know told NDTV Profit.

So far, there is no directive from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to scrutinise global trading giants like Citadel or Millennium. Surveillance and alerts have not flagged any unusual trading activity or volume-based triggers from these entities either, sources confirmed.

Jane Street, however, remains under active monitoring by the exchanges. The firm has adopted a cautious approach despite receiving SEBI’s clearance to resume trading. It is currently refraining from high-volume trades, as it awaits clarity on the regulator’s ongoing probe.

Sources indicate that SEBI’s investigation is looking beyond potential manipulation in the NSE’s Bank Nifty index and could expand in scope. Jane Street, meanwhile, has requested additional time to submit its response to SEBI.

In its last interaction with the regulator, the firm gave an undertaking to steer clear of any rule violations, sources said.

It is important to note that SEBI’s probe could potentially widen in scope, prompting Jane Street entities under examination to take a more restrained approach.