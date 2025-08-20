Online Gaming Bill: Nazara Tech Clarifies, Says No Direct Exposure To Real Money Gaming

Business NewsMarketsOnline Gaming Bill: Nazara Tech Clarifies, Says No Direct Exposure To Real Money Gaming
The clarification comes amid the government's proposal to ban online money gaming businesses.

20 Aug 2025
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Photo: Unsplash)
Nazara Tech on Wednesday issued a clarification stating that it has no direct exposure to real money gaming businesses. The clarification comes amid the government's proposal to ban online money gaming businesses.

The contribution to revenue and Ebitda by RMG business is nil. They stated that the company’s only indirect exposure to RMG is through its 46.07% stake in Moonshine Tech.

The company had invested Rs 805 crore towards equity shares in Moonshine through a combination of cash and stock and, in addition, holds compulsory convertible shares amounting to Rs 255 crores.

