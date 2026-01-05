ONGC Shares Eases After Hitting One-Month Highs On Oil Developments In Venezuela

Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Ltd. are in focus today. This comes after reports suggested potential advantages from increased U.S. involvement in Venezuela’s oil sector, following a recent military action in which U.S. forces reportedly detained President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

ONGC's shares hit a one-month high early in trade today. Soon after, it pared the gains and is trading over 1% lower at Rs 238.69 apiece.

Of the 31 analysts tracked by Bloomberg, who have coverage of this stock, 19 have a 'buy' rating, six have a 'hold' view, and six have a 'sell' view.