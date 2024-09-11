ONGC Shares Slide Over 13% In Past Month — Here's Why

The government introduced the windfall tax on crude in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Since then, Oil and Natural Gas Corp.'s sales realisations have been capped around the $75 per barrel level. This means that when brent crude prices rise above this price, the company gets no incremental benefits of higher oil prices.

However, when prices fall below this threshold, it exposes the company to more earnings risk on the sale of crude oil, as it will have to match the market's selling prices to be competitive.

The company's earnings will be impacted by 12-14% if crude prices fall by $5-10 per barrel below the $75 per barrel threshold, according to Nuvama Research. Prices right now are trading at their lowest point since December 2021, at around $69 per barrel.