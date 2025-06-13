ONGC, Oil India Shares Rise On Rising Crude Oil Prices

Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corp. and Oil India Ltd. rose on Friday, defying market trends as crude oil prices rose amid Israel's air strikes in Iran. The rising crude prices helped improve the outlook on the net realisations earned by oil producers.

ONGC shares rose 3.09% to Rs 255.55 per share, while Oil India was up 2.49% to Rs 480 per share.

Brent crude August future contract surged 13.8% to $78.50 a barrel, the highest level since Jan. 27. It was trading 8.72% higher at $75.36 a barrel as of 9:32 a.m.