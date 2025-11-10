ONGC Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 6 Per Share — Check Record Date, Other Details
ONGC has set Nov. 14 as the record date for ascertaining the eligible shareholders for the interim dividend.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp. has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share with face value of Rs 5 each, as per an exchange filing on Monday.
The company has set Nov. 14, 2025 as the record date for ascertaining the eligible shareholders for the payment of the said interim dividend.
The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not be eligible for the dividend payment.
ONGC's regulatory filing further stated that the company will disburse the interim dividend within 30 days of the declaration
Based on data from BSE's shareholding patterns, ONGC will disburse close to Rs 7,548 crore as payment of the interim dividend.
ONGC Q2 Results
ONGC Q2 Highlights (Standalone, Quarter-on-Quarter)
Revenue rises 3.2% to Rs 33,031 crore versus Rs 32,003 crore.
Ebitda down 5.1% to Rs 17,697 crore versus Rs 18,657 crore.
Margin at 53.6% versus 58.3%.
Net profit up 22.7% at Rs 9,848 crore versus Rs 8,024 crore.
ONGC Share Price Today
The quarterly earnings was shared after the market hours. The stock settled 0.32% lower at Rs 251.40 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.32% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.
ONGC's shares have fallen 4.25% in the last 12 months and 5.08% year-to-date.
Out of 29 analysts tracking the company, 19 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and five suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 279.11 implies a potential upside of 11%.