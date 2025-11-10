ONGC Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 6 Per Share — Check Record Date, Other Details

Oil and Natural Gas Corp. has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share with face value of Rs 5 each, as per an exchange filing on Monday.

The company has set Nov. 14, 2025 as the record date for ascertaining the eligible shareholders for the payment of the said interim dividend.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not be eligible for the dividend payment.

ONGC's regulatory filing further stated that the company will disburse the interim dividend within 30 days of the declaration

Based on data from BSE's shareholding patterns, ONGC will disburse close to Rs 7,548 crore as payment of the interim dividend.