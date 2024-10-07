One In Four Nifty 500 Companies Are Trading In A Bearish Zone

"[Even as] market touched new highs, there were only 95 stocks out of Nifty 500 which were within 5% of their all-time highs," said Anand Shah, head PMS and AIF investments at ICICI Prudential AMC. Markets are already correcting internally, he told NDTV Profit.

"Markets used to correct almost 10% once, twice or maybe thrice a year," he said. "We have not seen deep corrections in the market since 2020. We haven't seen a 20% correction, and we have still seen only one 10% correction."

An additional 180 companies, making up for a third of the Nifty 500 constituents, are trading between 10-20% below their lifetime high levels.

"The recent rally is purely driven by large caps," according to Sunny Agarwal, head of fundamental equity research at SBI Securities. "Most small and midcaps have already started to see profit booking, and the shift has begun to largecap companies."