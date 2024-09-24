Paytm's Target Price Doubled By Emkay Global On Better Profitability Outlook

Emkay Global Research hiked One 97 Communications Ltd. or Paytm's target price and upgraded the stock rating as cost optimisation drive is likely to help the company turn operating profit positive. Further, the brokerage said, expected ease in regulatory stance will pave the way for Paytm to get authorities' approval.

Emkay Global Research upgraded the One 97 Communications Ltd.'s stock rating to 'Add' from 'Reduce'. It has also hiked the target price to Rs 750 apiece from Rs 350 apiece. The current target price implies 15.36% upside from Monday's close of Rs 650.15 per share.

Paytm has protected its merchant base and transitioned user base to partnered merchant banks, which Emkay Research believes will help get the approval from National Payment Corp of India, it said in a note on Tuesday.

The recent approval from Foreign Investment Promotion board is expected to get long-pending Payment Aggregator license from the Reserve Bank of India, Emkay Global Research said. This will help the company protect the merchant business.

The merchant lending business is doing well, and is likely to be a growth driver till Paytm introduces new product, Emkay Global Research said.