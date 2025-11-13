'On To Much Better Things': 'Big Short' Michael Burry Fuels Buzz Over His Hedge Fund's De-Registration

Investor Michael Burry, who was famously played by Christian Bale in the film 'The Big Short', and is known for calling the 2008 financial crisis, has reportedly de-registered his hedge fund Scion Asset Management from the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

As per Investing.com's report, the de-registration seemed to have taken place some time this week. Additionally, the veteran investor has also hinted at some "big reveal". However, it is unclear what this reveal might be.

A letter from Burry which highlights the closure of the hedge fund has been circulating across social media platforms, although NDTV Profit could not verify the authenticity of the letter yet.

Reports say that if Burry has indeed de-registered the hedge fund from SEC, it may imply that he is planning to run Scion as a type of advisory that does not mandate SEC registration at all, perhaps as a family office.

The investor reportedly also clarified his positions on Palantir stocks through a post via X while tagging official accounts of CNBC, Financial Times, and the Wall Street Journal. "So, I bought 50,000 of these things for $1.84. Each of those things is 100 doodads. So I spent $9,200,000, Not $912,000,000. Each of those doodads let me sell $PLTR at $50 in 2027. That was done last month. On to much better things Nov 25th," he stated.