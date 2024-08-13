Olectra Greentech Shares Jump Most In Five Months After Q1 Net Profit Rises
The company's net profit was up 33% year-on-year to Rs 24 crore in the April-June period.
Shares of Olectra Greentech Ltd. witnessed their best jump since March 14 on Tuesday, after the company's net profit rose in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Net profit was up 33% year-on-year to Rs 24 crore in the April-June period.
Segment wise, revenue from the company's insulator division was at Rs 37.51 crore in the June quarter, as against Rs 29.65 crore in the year ago period. While, that from its e-vehicle division was Rs 276.43 crore, compared to Rs 186.36 crore year ago, an exchange filing said.
Olectra Greentech Q1 FY25 Result Highlight (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 45% at Rs 313 crore versus Rs 216 crore.
Ebitda up 2% at Rs 43 crore versus Rs 42 crore.
Ebitda margin at 13.7% versus 19.4%.
Net profit up 33% at Rs 24 crore versus Rs 18 crore.
Shares of the company rose as much as 12.90%, the highest level since July 30. They pared gains to trade 11.9% higher at Rs 1,726 apiece, as of 10:49 a.m., compared to a 0.18% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has risen 27.93% year-to-date and 38.11% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 8.19 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 54.23.