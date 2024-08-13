Olectra Greentech Shares Jump Most In Five Months After Q1 Net Profit Rises

Shares of Olectra Greentech Ltd. witnessed their best jump since March 14 on Tuesday, after the company's net profit rose in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Net profit was up 33% year-on-year to Rs 24 crore in the April-June period.

Segment wise, revenue from the company's insulator division was at Rs 37.51 crore in the June quarter, as against Rs 29.65 crore in the year ago period. While, that from its e-vehicle division was Rs 276.43 crore, compared to Rs 186.36 crore year ago, an exchange filing said.