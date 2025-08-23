Ola Electric Stock Back In Focus—But Can It Sustain The Rally?

In terms of what might be driving this buzz, Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities says that this movement comes on heels of a mix of positive developments and strategic shifts. "The company's launch of its new bike and its transition to Ebitda positive territory has likely sparked some optimism among investors," he said.

Ola’s in-house battery manufacturing plans, which reduces reliance on rare earth metals and introduction of faster charging, has also positioned it favorably in a competitive EV landscape. “These factors, combined with a significant correction in the stock over time, have made it available at attractive valuations,” Palviya added.

Saji John, Senior Research Analyst, echoed this sentiment, noting that Ola’s early pricing advantage faded as traditional automakers entered the EV space. However, he pointed to the company’s new battery system—boasting a 15-year life and 80% charge in 15 minutes—as a technological leap that has “sparked renewed market interest.” He added, “Given the fact that they were having their own battery setup, and they were immune to any changes in their metals, there is renewed investor confidence.”

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, provided historical context, stating that "Post listing of Ola with the initial euphoria and all, the stock got corrected… disappointing quarterly earnings from the past two quarters post listing, the stock was beaten down.” However, he acknowledged that recent earnings have shown “some kind of green shoots… reducing the losses,” which has helped restore some investor confidence.

Coming back to technicals, while the market cap has fluctuated between Rs 20,814 crore to Rs 23,470 crore, analysts remain cautious. Palviya warns that long-term technical indicators are still weak, and many investors may be holding only to average out their positions. “More meaningful delivery and investor conviction may emerge only if the stock crosses its 52-week high,” he said.

Still, the volume action depicts heightened interest, and the gradual rise in delivery percentage suggests that Ola Electric may be turning a corner. Whether this marks the beginning of a sustained recovery or just a speculative rally remains to be seen.