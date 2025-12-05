Ola Electric Shares Crumble To Half Its IPO Price As Stock Hits All-Time Low

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. fell further on Friday after hitting an all-time low on Thursday. This dramatic market slide saw the stock trade at less than half its IPO issue price.

The electric vehicle (EV) maker, which debuted with an issue price of Rs 76 per share in August 2024, saw its scrip fall to as low as Rs 34.80 on Friday, Dec.5, 2025 marking the lowest levels hit by the stock since listing.

The stock closed at 36.12 on Thursday.

The decline comes despite a rising Nifty Auto index, which has gained significantly over the past year. In contrast, Ola Electric’s stock has crashed 64.63% from its 52-week high.

Ola Electric's retail sales have recently dropped, pushing the company down the market share rankings. Competitors like TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, and Ather Energy have successfully gained ground cruising past Ola's initial dominance.