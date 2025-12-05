Ola Electric Shares Crumble To Half Its IPO Price As Stock Hits All-Time Low
The EV maker, which debuted with an issue price of Rs 76 per share in August 2024, saw its scrip fall to as low as Rs 34.80 on Friday, Dec.5, 2025 marking the lowest levels since listing.
The stock closed at 36.12 on Thursday.
The decline comes despite a rising Nifty Auto index, which has gained significantly over the past year. In contrast, Ola Electric’s stock has crashed 64.63% from its 52-week high.
Ola Electric's retail sales have recently dropped, pushing the company down the market share rankings. Competitors like TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, and Ather Energy have successfully gained ground cruising past Ola's initial dominance.
Recurring reports of service backlogs, spare-part availability issues, and customer complaints have significantly damaged investor and consumer sentiment. While the company has deployed a task force to address these concerns, the impact is yet to be reflected in its stock performance.
As per Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal's social media posts, he has also been involved in these efforts on the ground. According to highly placed sources, internal targets have been set to dramatically reduce wait times as the company works to rebuild confidence and strengthen its position in India's competitive EV market.
Ola Electric Share Price Today
Ola Electric shares are currently trading 2.16% lower at Rs 35.80 apiece, as of 10:35 a.m. This compares to a 0.10% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
The company's share price has fallen 58.71% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 15.78 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 41.57
Out of eight analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold,' and four suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 29.1%.