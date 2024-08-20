Ola Electric Shares Cool Off After Doubling In Seven Sessions

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. are finally taking a breather after doubling in seven sessions since listing on Aug. 9. The share price of the Bhavish Aggarwal-led company hit an intraday high of Rs 157 a piece before cooling off in Tuesday morning trade.

The Ola Electric IPO, totalling Rs 6,140 crore, included an anchor book portion. Of this, Rs 1,535 crore was allocated to retail and non-institutional investors, making up only 25% of the IPO or 4.6% of the company's equity post-issue.