Ola Electric Shares At 1-Month High, Up 8% — Here's Why

Ola Electric Ltd. is in focus after it reported a sharp uptick in market share in December. The EV player's shares are trading over 8%, with the price at Rs 40.63 apiece.

As per the company, the uptick in market share is driven by its service transformation programme and improved customer experience.

The company registered 9,020 units during the month, lifting its share to 9.3% from 7.2% in November, according to VAHAN data. In the second half of December, market share surged further to nearly 12%, signaling strong momentum.

The gains helped Ola Electric reclaim a spot among the top three EV players across nearly a dozen states, including key markets such as Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Haryana.