Ola Electric Share Price Jumps 4% Following PLI Nod For Gen 3 Scooters

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. share price recorded third straight session of gains as it spiked nearly 4% on Thursday following the company getting PLI Nod for its Gen 3 scooter portfolio on Tuesday. In a statement, the company said it is eligible for benefits under the government's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for its top selling Gen 3 scooter portfolio.

The Bhavish Aggarwal-led company received the 'Certification for Compliance.' The certification was granted by the Automotive Research Association of India under the aegis of the Ministry of Heavy Industries to all seven Ola S1 Gen 3 scooters.

The PLI certification makes Ola Electric eligible for incentives ranging from 13% to 18% of the determined sales value (DSV) until 2028. The Gen 3 portfolio comprise S1 Pro 3 kWh, S1 Pro 4 kWh, S1 Pro+ 4 kWh, S1 X 2 kWh, S1 X 3 kWh, S1 X 4 kWh and S1 X+ 4 kWh and represents a majority of the company’s current sales, as per a statement.