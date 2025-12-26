Ola Electric Share Price Jumps 4% After Government Sanctions Rs 366.78-Crore Incentives

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. rose by 4% at Rs 36.85 a piece. The stock closed at 35.30 on Thursday and rose as the markets opened on Friday.

Ola Electric received a sanction order from the Ministry of Heavy Industries for the release of incentives amounting to Rs 366.78 crore under the production-linked incentive scheme.

The sanction pertains to the demand incentive for the determined sales value for FY 2024-25, and authorises a payment of Rs 366.78 crore to be released through IFCI Limited, the designated financial institution for disbursement under the scheme, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement.

The incentive has been sanctioned in accordance with the applicable terms and conditions of the PLI-Auto Scheme, as amended from time to time, it added.

The PLI-Auto Scheme is a flagship initiative of the Government of India aimed at strengthening domestic manufacturing, encouraging advanced automotive technologies, and enhancing India's global competitiveness in the auto and auto components sector.

Analysts note that while the PLI disbursement provides much-needed liquidity, the company continues to navigate a "troublesome" phase regarding profitability, having reported losses for several consecutive quarters. However, the infusion of government funds is viewed as a "strong endorsement" of Ola's manufacturing scale.