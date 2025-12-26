Business NewsMarketsOla Electric Share Price Jumps 4% After Government Sanctions Rs 366.78-Crore Incentives
ADVERTISEMENT

Ola Electric Share Price Jumps 4% After Government Sanctions Rs 366.78-Crore Incentives

The incentive has been sanctioned in accordance with the applicable terms and conditions of the PLI-Auto Scheme, as amended from time to time, it added.

26 Dec 2025, 10:13 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ola Electric received a sanction order from the Ministry of Heavy Industries for the release of incentives amounting to Rs 366.78 crore. (Photo: Ola Electric Mobility/X)&nbsp;</p></div>
Ola Electric received a sanction order from the Ministry of Heavy Industries for the release of incentives amounting to Rs 366.78 crore. (Photo: Ola Electric Mobility/X) 
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. rose by 4% at Rs 36.85 a piece. The stock closed at 35.30 on Thursday and rose as the markets opened on Friday.

Ola Electric received a sanction order from the Ministry of Heavy Industries for the release of incentives amounting to Rs 366.78 crore under the production-linked incentive scheme.

The sanction pertains to the demand incentive for the determined sales value for FY 2024-25, and authorises a payment of Rs 366.78 crore to be released through IFCI Limited, the designated financial institution for disbursement under the scheme, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement.

The incentive has been sanctioned in accordance with the applicable terms and conditions of the PLI-Auto Scheme, as amended from time to time, it added.

The PLI-Auto Scheme is a flagship initiative of the Government of India aimed at strengthening domestic manufacturing, encouraging advanced automotive technologies, and enhancing India's global competitiveness in the auto and auto components sector.

Analysts note that while the PLI disbursement provides much-needed liquidity, the company continues to navigate a "troublesome" phase regarding profitability, having reported losses for several consecutive quarters. However, the infusion of government funds is viewed as a "strong endorsement" of Ola's manufacturing scale.

ALSO READ

Ola Electric Bags Rs 367 Crore Sanction Order From Ministry Of Heavy Industries
Opinion
Ola Electric Bags Rs 367 Crore Sanction Order From Ministry Of Heavy Industries
Read More

Ola Share Price Today

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ola Share Price Today</p></div>

Ola Share Price Today

The scrip rose as much as 4.11% to Rs 36.75 apiece on Friday. This compares to a 0.22% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 57.39% in the last 12 months and 60.94% year-to-date. The relative strength index was at 40.44.

Out of eight analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold,' and four suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 45.88 implies a upside of 24.4%.

ALSO READ

Stocks To Watch Today: Ola Electric, Swiggy, Eternal, L&T, Vikran Engineering And More
Opinion
Stocks To Watch Today: Ola Electric, Swiggy, Eternal, L&T, Vikran Engineering And More
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT