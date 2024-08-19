Ola Electric Hits Upper Circuit Again, Crosses Rs 60,000 Crore In Market Cap

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. hit the upper circuit for the fourth session since listing on Aug. 9. The market capitalisation of the company breached the Rs 60,000 crore market after the share price hit its highest level of Rs 146.38.

As of 9:39 a.m., the stock remained locked in its upper circuit limit of 9.99% with a market capitalisation of Rs 64,565 crore.

The stock has breached the 12-month target price of HSBC, the only brokerage tracking the company, according to Bloomberg. The brokerage's target price of Rs 140 apiece now implies a 3.7% downside.

Since its listing, shares of Ola has surged by over 60%.. On Monday, total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.2 times its 30-day average.