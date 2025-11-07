ADVERTISEMENT
Ola Electric Shares Slide After Q2 Loss Of Over Rs 400 Crore
Shares of Ola Electric Ltd. extended their decline with the stock falling 3.3% On Friday morning.
Shares of Ola Electric Ltd. slipped on Friday morning after reporting its second-quarter numbers, which saw the electric vehicle manufacturer report a loss of over Rs 400 crore. The intraday trading saw the stock slip 3.3% and hit a low of Rs 45.50.
Ola Electric Mobility's Q2 FY26 reported a net loss of Rs. 418 crore, which is an improvement from the Rs 495 crore loss in the same quarter last year. However, their revenue took a hit, dropping 43% year-over-year to Rs 690 crore from Rs 1,214 crore.
The company, however, on Thursday said its automobile business turned profitable in the quarter ended September 2025 with pre-tax earnings growing by 0.3% against a contraction of 5.3% in the preceding three months.
