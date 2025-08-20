Ola Electric Share Price Continues Upward Momentum; Spikes 23% In Three Sessions
Ola Electric rose as much as 14.88% to Rs 51.50 apiece.
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd.'s share price recorded a sharp rally in the last three trading sessions, rising 23%. The stock gained nearly 15% on Wednesday. The surge follows the announcements made by the company's founder Bhavish Aggarwal on Sankalp Day. Notably, the stock is included in Nifty Midcap150 index.
On Wednesday, Ola Electric witnessed heightened trading activity with block deals executed on the exchanges. Approximately 2.4 crore shares were traded in these transactions, with deal prices ranging between Rs 45.4 and Rs 49.6.
However, Ola Electric faces some challenges. Its market share in the two-wheeler EV segment dropped in July 2025 from a year earlier. Notably the company posted poor first-quarter results in 2025 with revenue down 49.6% to Rs 828 crore versus Rs 1,644 crore and the net loss widening to Rs 428 crore versus Rs 347 crore.
The scrip rose as much as 14.88% to Rs 51.50 apiece. It pared gains to trade 12.45% higher at Rs 50.41 apiece, as of 10:26 a.m. This compares to a flat NSE Nifty 50 Index.
It has fallen 63.42% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 8.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 79.
Out of eight analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold,' and three suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 6.1%.