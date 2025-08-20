Ola Electric Share Price Continues Upward Momentum; Spikes 23% In Three Sessions

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd.'s share price recorded a sharp rally in the last three trading sessions, rising 23%. The stock gained nearly 15% on Wednesday. The surge follows the announcements made by the company's founder Bhavish Aggarwal on Sankalp Day. Notably, the stock is included in Nifty Midcap150 index.

On Wednesday, Ola Electric witnessed heightened trading activity with block deals executed on the exchanges. Approximately 2.4 crore shares were traded in these transactions, with deal prices ranging between Rs 45.4 and Rs 49.6.

However, Ola Electric faces some challenges. Its market share in the two-wheeler EV segment dropped in July 2025 from a year earlier. Notably the company posted poor first-quarter results in 2025 with revenue down 49.6% to Rs 828 crore versus Rs 1,644 crore and the net loss widening to Rs 428 crore versus Rs 347 crore.