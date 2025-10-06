Ola Electric Secures Govt Nod For In-House Rare-Earth Free Motor — Here's What It Means

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. has received government certification for its in-house developed ferrite motor, thus becoming the first Indian automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to achieve approval for a rare-earth free electric motor, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

The certification was granted by the Global Automotive Research Centre (GARC) in Tamil Nadu after going through mandatory performance and power verification tests under AIS 041, which serves as the testing standard notified by the Ministry of Road Transport.

The company confirmed in the exchange filing that the test results of the ferrite motor matched the performance of a rare-earth permanent magnet motor in 7kW and 11kW variants.

The successful testing and certification of the ferrite motor could be a big development for Ola Electric as it would reduce the dependency on rare earth elements, which are an essential element in high-performance electric vehicles.